Countdown to Purdue Basketball: Zach Edey

We are just 15 days away from officially starting the 2023-2024 Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball season and that means we get to focus on the reigning National Player of the Year. In what will be one of the most anticipated season’s in program history, Purdue will lean on what may end up being one of the greatest players in program history. Following a dominating season that saw Zach average 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.5 assists, and shoot 60% from the field. He is also one of only 5 players since 1992 to score more than 700 points (757 points), grab 400 rebounds (438), and block 50 shots (72) (Michael Beasley, Drew Gooden, Andrew Bogut, Deandre Ayton). If you were to up the totals to what he did as a whole, he would be the only one.

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Zach as he looks to become the first back to back Consensus National Player of the Year since Bill Walton in 1971 and 1972. Zach will look to cement his legacy even more in pursuit of back to back B1G Regular Season titles for the first time in program history since Purdue won three in a row from 1994-1996 and the first back to back B1G Tournament titles in program history.

Purdue will kickoff against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a charity exhibition game on Saturday, October 28th (on SEC+) ahead of their exhibition home opener against NAIA power Grace College on November 1st.