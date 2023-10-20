Purdue Fans React - Bye Week Results

After losing to Ohio State, a game that most Purdue fans assumed would be a loss, it was time once again to take the pulse of the fanbase. Even though it’s a bye week, I took the opportunity to ask two questions of the fans this week. As a reminder we are limited to two questions per week.

Confidence on reaching a bowl game is plummeting faster than Wile E. Coyote chasing after the road runner. 98% of respondents do not think Purdue will reach a bowl game. Just 2% of the fans are unaccounted for here so I’m going to be as optimistic as possible and say they have Purdue reaching a bowl game, but honestly they could be 2% picking Purdue to win just two games. As a reminder, last week 88% of the fanbase (at least) believed that Purdue would not reach bowl eligibility. So here’s my question, what changed for those 10% who changed their minds? Did they really have Ohio State locked in as a win for Purdue’s odds to go bowling? Seems a bit strange.

Taking a look back at previous weeks, prior to week one, 79% of fans thought Purdue would reach bowl eligibility. After the loss to Fresno State, that number dropped all the way to 35%. Following the victory over Virginia Tech confidence rebounded a bit with 54% believing Purdue can reach six or more wins and become bowl eligible. After losing to Syracuse, and looking rather bad doing it, just 17% of Purdue fans believe the team will win six or more games to reach bowl eligibility. Going into the game against Iowa 28% of fans believed Purdue would win 6 games. Prior to the Illinois game just 8% of fans thought Purdue would reach 6 wins and become bowl eligible (the graphic said 18% but this was a typo).

The second question this week was quite a bit different. With no opponent to ask about and no possible spread to look at I wanted to see how the fanbase felt about the in game decision making of the coaching staff. Thinks aren’t great. The grade of C came in first place with 52% followed by a D with 27% and a B with 13%. An amazing 7% of the fanbase gives the staff an F with 1% giving them an eye (glad to see Coach Walters mother is a reader.).

Overall I think a C is about what I’d give them. Some of the play calling has been questionable at best. Purdue’s inability to get one yard when they reach the goal to go is just mind boggling. There have been some bright spots of course but football fans are cynical and angry. We almost always focus on the bad.

So there you have it folks. Check back next week when we will have a look at more questions!

