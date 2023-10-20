Draft Kings Heisman Odds: Purdue Edition

Sadly but not unexpectedly, Purdue doesn’t have a player on the Heisman board. Don’t worry though, this post is at least Purdue adjacent. Boilermaker fans might have some interest in a few of the names currently on the board at Draftkings.

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington - -130

Hoosier fans must be sick. The current Heisman favorite is their former signal caller. Oh what could have been if Penix Jr. remained healthy. Tom Allen is on his last legs for the Hoosiers, in part, because he’s yet to find an adequate replacement for Penix Jr.

Through 6 games Penix Jr. has 2,301 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He has the Huskies at 6-0, and a legit contender for a CFP spot. Through 6 games Indiana has 1,260 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

You hate to see it.

Kyle McCord - Ohio State - +5000

You can get great odds on a 6-0 Ohio State quarterback if you like to gamble. The Buckeyes have a date with 6-0 Penn State on Saturday. If McCord leads Ohio State to a win, he’ll jump up the board. If Ohio State loses, he’ll drop out of contention. The slim chance he has to win is contingent on his team going undefeated.

Through 6 games, McCord has thrown for 1,651 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Purdue actually held him relatively in check, allowing 276 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Boilermakers held him to his second lowest completion% (57) and second lowest per catch average (9.9). What I’m saying is the Ohio State game could have somehow been worse if McCord played to his usual standard.

Jack Plummer - Louisville - +30000

Hello old friend. Realistically, whatever infinitesimal chance Plummer had to win the Heisman zeroed when the clock hit 0:00 in Louisville’s 38-21 loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday. Still, it’s nice to see Plummer doing well, the dude sacrificed his foot to the Boilermaker cause. I have....mixed....feelings about his current head coach, but now isn’t the time to get into that.

On the season, Plummer has thrown for 1.901 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He’s been sacked 15 times. On the season, Purdue’s Hudson Card has thrown for 1,617 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s been sacked 17 times.

Ooooof.

