Purdue at Iowa - Opening Odds

Moving on from Illinois, next on the horizon for the Boilermakers is the Iowa Hawkeyes. The team that did so poorly on offense under Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz, yes, it’s Kirk’s son, that the contract was updated to reflect pressure to (basically) score more points or else. Iowa heads into this game averaging just over 22 points per game (the contract says they need to average 25 in order for OC Ferentz to receive full-pay). They’ve done this against what I don’t think anyone would call a murderer’s row of opponents. A shutout against Penn State is really dragging them down here.

Of course, we said all of this last year, well, minus the contract clause, and Iowa still took Purdue to the woodshed. What will the two teams look like as they face off this week on Peacock? One can assume that the DC and OC will remain in the booth this week as it worked last week. Can Purdue put up points against an Iowa defense that obviously is much better than the Illinois squad they just faced? Can Purdue slow down an Iowa offense that has struggled all season?

As of this writing, Purdue is a 2.5 point dog on the road according to Draft Kings. Honestly, that’s not bad at all. I think a lot of that can be chalked up to the Iowa offense being very very bad. The over/under is pretty interesting as well. Right now this is at 41.5. Purdue is also getting plus money on the moneyline at +120 right now. If you’ve got confidence in this Purdue you can more than double your money on a ML bet. Not sure I can in good conscience recommend that though. We will keep an eye on these numbers as the week progresses.

