Purdue (2-3) at Iowa (4-1)

Purdue is coming off a 44-19 victory over Illinois that saw them grab their first conference victory. Iowa is coming off a too close for comfort win over a moribund Michigan State team. Don’t forget that this Iowa team is very bad on offense. How bad you ask? So bad, that their nepotism hire offensive coordinator had a clause placed in his contract that the team must average 25 point per game (sadly it does include defensive and special teams points) or else he’s got to take a pay cut. It’s a weird weird system and I can’t recall anything like this ever happening.

Did Purdue unlock something with an impressive performance on both sides of the ball against Illinois? Or is Illinois just that bad? There’s a lot to look forward to in this game and it should be a good test for the Boilermakers. Find everything you could want to know about this game in this stream.