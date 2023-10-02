Xs and Ohs! Illinois Victory Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

If you aren’t betting over on rushing yards on opposing Purdue QBs then please tell me why you hate free money. — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) September 30, 2023

For perspective…Tiller Chiller is bigger than Dr. P’s head pic.twitter.com/NN76ll5Z7L — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) September 30, 2023

That false start on Moussa is now the 3rd time this season the OL has been called in a short yardage situation that pushed the Boilers out of conversion range. — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) September 30, 2023

You can really see the game turn based on the tweets that people were sending out. Sports fans sure are a fickle bunch.

a matter-of-fact drive ending in a sad field goal is so #b1g west it hurts https://t.co/M7yQ4KRttF — Off Tackle Empire (@offtackleempire) September 30, 2023

Lol he was so far passed the line — Boiler In Texas (@BoilerInTexas) September 30, 2023

THAT is what this defense needs to get themselves going, I truly believe it. They needed to see themselves wreak that kind of havoc.



Let’s do it again — Elite Purdue Pete (@ElitePurduePete) September 30, 2023

Purdue alumni, former Boiler Alert podcast host, podcaster extraordinaire, and all around funny person Megan Gailey was in attendance.

First tailgate was a BIG (10) success. pic.twitter.com/jRdHc3R0qV — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) September 30, 2023

Call is reversed and that's a third straight game with a fumble for Mockobee. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 30, 2023

Let's bust thing thing open in the second half hey? — Boiler In Texas (@BoilerInTexas) September 30, 2023

Calling all electrical engineers Ross Ade is in need of assistance. #BoilerUp — Ridgerunners (@ridgerunners13) September 30, 2023

@HammerAndRails as loud as Illini twitter was all week they sure are quiet now. — Zachary Douglas (@muddywaters5191) September 30, 2023

A beautiful tribute for the Tiller family during this game with Arnette leading Shout.

Arnette Tiller leading Shout! tonight.



There we go. pic.twitter.com/4VMToTawsB — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) September 30, 2023

This tweet exists as proof to future generations that Purdue forced an opponent to start 0-10 on third down conversions.

Illinois running the Purdue vs Wisconsin offense on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/QJypN3OJoS — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) September 30, 2023

#Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane are both up in the box for today’s game.



A change from the first four games of the year. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 30, 2023

Yet another funny person in attendance at this Purdue game! Who is next? Taylor Swift?

Fifth straight game with a touchdown for Tyrone Tracy. All three Purdue running backs have now scored tonight.#Purdue 44, Illinois 19. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 30, 2023