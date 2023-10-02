CJ Cox Commits to the Boilermakers & Head Coach Matt Painter

Purdue has picked up their 4th commitment for the 2024 class in 6’3 combo guard CJ Cox out of Milton Academy and Middlesex Magic (AAU). He will join fellow commitments Kanon Catchings, Raleigh Burgess, and Jack Benter in the 2024 class that will fill a number of big needs in the Boilermaker program.

Cox saw his stock skyrocket over the summer as his game continued to evolve according to 247 Sports Writer Adam Finkelstein:

“When July hit, Cox had ascended into an invaluable two-way player for the Magic, as his scoring jumped from 8 points per game in the UAA to 16 points per game during the summer recruiting period. He had earned his choice of programs in the Ivy, Patriot, America East, and even CAA, but UMass remained the only school in the Atlantic 10 to offer.”

“Cox is loaded with winning intangibles. He’s tough, smart, and gets rave reviews for his character and leadership ability. He’s a very advanced defensive player, who has been very well-coached and takes pride in shutting down the opposing team’s best guard. Offensively, he’s made real strides within the last year and yet is not someone who needs to be a focal point to impact the game. He’s evolved into a true combo-guard, equally capable of playing on and off the ball. He’s also extended his shooting range. His mid-range pull-up has been the most reliable part of his individual offense, but he’s now shooting it more fluidly and confidently behind the arc.”

The commitment came as a surprise as Cox just spent the past weekend on an official visit to Purdue after Coach Matt Painter went out to watch Milton’s first day of fall workouts in September. It is unknown how this will impact the recruitment of Kentucky’s Travis Perry but this does not likely impact Gicarri Harris’ recruitment.

Purdue has landed a commitment from Milton Academy & Middlesex Magic guard CJ Cox.



Purdue now holds the #8 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 Team Rankings on 247 but may jump some of the schools ahead of them once CJ Cox receives a ranking. Currently, Purdue is ranked second in the B1G behind Rutgers who features a 5 star recruit in Ace Bailey along with three other top 200 national recruits.