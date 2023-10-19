Draft Kings: Michigan Passes Georgia in Latest Odds to Win National Championship

We are already more than halfway through the college football season, and while Purdue hasn’t exactly been lighting up the field, there are a couple of teams that are actually living up to expectations. So, who’s the favorite over at Draft Kings to win the National Championship? Let’s dive into the top two contenders:

Michigan (+270)

Yep, you heard it right. The Big Ten powerhouse that’s currently undefeated has now become the frontrunner to take it all in January. Sure, their coach Jim Harbaugh had to sit out the first three games due to some recruiting violations, but that hasn’t stopped the Wolverines from dominating this season (if you conveniently ignore those infractions). They’ve outscored their opponents by a whopping 276-47 and boast the second-best defense in the country. However, their schedule isn’t a walk in the park either. They still have to face some tough opponents like Michigan State, Purdue (watch out for those Boilers), #7 Penn State, Maryland, and wrap it all up with a showdown against #3 Ohio State.

Georgia (+290)

The Bulldogs were the favorites over at Draft Kings until their star receiver, Brock Bowers, suffered an ankle injury last Saturday. Georgia is the reigning national champion and ranks in the top 10 for both scoring offense and defense. However, they haven’t exactly faced the most challenging schedule so far. They still have to go up against ranked opponents like Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee to close out the regular season. The big question mark here is whether Bowers will make a triumphant return and if QB Carson Beck can build a connection with someone else if Bowers is out for the season.

Teams to Keep an Eye On:

Ohio State, Washington, and Florida State all have +800 odds, while Oklahoma and Penn State are sitting at +1200. These teams might not be the favorites, but hey, anything can happen in college football. Just ask Purdue! (Sorry, Purdue fans, couldn’t resist). So, buckle up and get ready for some thrilling football action.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.