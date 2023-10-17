Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Land at #19 in Latest Polls

Purdue volleyball falls from #15 to #19 in the latest poll after splitting games last week.

The Boilers traveled to IU last Wednesday where the suffered a loss to the Hoosiers. This was the first time IU had beaten Purdue since 2012 and was another red mark on the Boilers resume. Purdue killed themselves all night as they made countless errors in the net and behind the service line.

Despite the loss, Chicoine and Hudson both had 17 kills while Colvin had a season high 13. This was just Shondell’s second loss of the Monon Spike Match, Purdue leads the series 36-13. Purdue will seek to get revenge tomorrow as Indiana travels to West Lafayette for their second match.

Purdue then traveled to Ohio State who had just fallen out of the top #25 for a tough matchup. The Boilers bounced back winning the match 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-21, and 28-26).

Four Boilermakers contributed with double-digit kills led by none other than Eva Hudson with 19. The Boilers came storming back after being down 12-17 in the fourth set before going on a 9-1 run to take the lead and put Buckeyes away in four. Purdue now improves to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in conference.