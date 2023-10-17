20 Days Until Purdue Basketball: Josh Furst

We are almost in the teens until Purdue Basketball starts up again and today we highlight a preferred walk-on player with a familiar name. Josh Furst is a 6’6’ forward who is brother to Caleb Furst. Josh averaged 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds his senior year for Blackhawk Christian out of Fort Wayne and helped lead the team to a state championship.

Josh and Caleb got to play together in highschool for two years but I doubt we see them together much on the court this season. With the depth and talent on this Purdue roster I assume Josh will redshirt for the year as he adjusts to basketball at a college level.

Josh received some offers from smaller schools but Caleb made a big impact on him deciding to walk-on at Purdue. “I think I was actually kind of the one that originally brought it up to him, like, hey, you should kind of look into this,” Furst said. “And then I think he wanted to be part of a culture like Purdue, which is definitely one of the reasons why I wanted to come here as well. And so it just kind of worked out perfect.”

I’m sure it’ll be a fun experience getting to be on a team together again and going up against each other in practice. It sure helps with the parents travel expenses at well.