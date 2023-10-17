B.U.D.S. Podcast: Post Ohio State Debate

After a technical glitch ate the Pre-Ohio State pod, the boys from down south are return to opine on the Boilermakers Post-Ohio State.

It’s though to give commentary on a beat down of that magnitude, but the Garrett and Drew give it the old college try. Bright spots discussed include Yanni, Dillion, Devin, and a Mershawn Rice sighting. Hudson Card’s health is questioned, missed field goals are bemoaned, and compliments are handed out for ball security.

A brief “what does Purdue need to do against Nebraska” segment should send the listeners out on a semi-happy note, because unlike the Ohio State game, Purdue can win this one without divine intervention.

Be sure to check back Friday for Garrett and Drew’s Nebraska preview.

Spotify Link

Apple Link:

Coming Soon!