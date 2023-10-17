Tayvion Galloway Commits!

The Purdue Boilermakers picked up another huge commitment after 4 star tight end Tayvion Galloway announced his pledge to Ryan Walters and the Boilers over a host of major offers. Galloway is a 6’5 and 240lb tight end out of Pickerington High School in Ohio who is also very good friends with fellow Purdue commit Jaden Bell (offensive line).

Ranked as the 24th best tight end in the country by 247 Sports, 29th by Rivals, and 28th by On3, Galloway becomes the 24th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. He also becomes the 20th different commitment in this class to be ranked within the top 100 of their recruited position (On3 rankings). Last year fore the 2023 class that number was just six.

Galloway is a big bodied tight end who was once a high priority target for Purdue under Jeff Brohm but interest faded when Brohm left for UofL. Ryan Walters and tight ends coach Seth Doege picked up that connection but Galloway jumped at the chance when LSU offered him a scholarship. Eventually though, Galloway would step back from that decision and reopen his recruitment that saw him select UCF, Arkansas, Colorado, Miami, and Louisville get solid looks along with Purdue.

Eventually though, Galloway jumped on board Ryan Walters’ first official class as head coach for the Boilermakers. Galloway will fit in with what Graham Harrell is installing at Purdue.

Allen Trieu of 247 Sports has this to say about Galloway:



Has verified size and measurables. Basketball player as well who shows good body control on the field and on the court. Testing numbers back up athletic ability, and ability to run and change directions. Has lined up on the ball some but is more frequently split out or in the slot. Shows the versatility to line up anywhere though and also has run the whole route tree. Can be dangerous after the catch on screens and can get downfield and win contested passes. Solid, willing blocker but can still get stronger. Has added good weight throughout his career though. He is regularly more talented than his competition so we do not get to see him go against similar athletes much. Will need to adjust to high-major competition in college but has a good set of base tools.

Galloway was compared to former Indiana Hoosier tight end Peyton Hendershot and being a two sport athlete is something this staff is heavily recruiting. Galloway will likely slide into a reserve role next season as a true freshman but could find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.