Current Big Ten Championship Odds

There’s a great scene in Dumb and Dumber, high cinema, in which Lloyd Christmas is told by Mary Swimmy Swammy Samsonite Swanson that his feelings of love are not reciprocated and that the odds of a girl like him ending up with a guy like him aren’t good. Not, good like one out of a hundred, he asks longingly? More like one out of a million. Lloyd’s response has launched a thousand memes. So you’re telling me there’s a chance...yeah!

That’s about where Purdue odds of winning the Big Ten Championship sit right now. Well, that’s not exactly right. There are much better than one out of a million, but our friends at Draft Kings don’t have much faith in our Boilermakers to win the conference, and rightly so.

They update the odds throughout the season and Purdue is sitting withe third worst odds at +40,000. That would mean a bet of $100 would return $40,100. Seems rather unlikely. The only two teams in the conference with worse odds are Rutgers with +50,000 and IU with +100,000 which is 2.5 times worse than the odds for Purdue to win the whole thing.

In case you are a betting man and want to try and win yourself some cash, the obvious choice is Michigan. They are surprisingly still giving out plus money at +105. Ohio State is next at +250 and Penn State at +300. If you’re interested in a darkhorse you might take a look at Iowa who could waltz to the Big Ten West title and have a puncher’s chance against Michigan in the title game. They are paying out at +1,500.

So, the books don’t have much faith in Purdue, neither do I at this point, but I’m still going to be there each and every Saturday watching this team and hoping they can surprise me. I don’t wait around for seven months of the year for football season to start only to not enjoy it when it comes around. I’m still incredibly excited to go see Purdue take on Minnesota in Ross-Ade Stadium next month.

