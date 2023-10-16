Purdue Basketball: Xavier Roster Preview

Xavier Basics

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Conference: Big East

Mascot: Musketeers

2022-23 Season

Head Coach: Sean Miller

Overall Record: 27-10

Conference Record: 15-5

NCAA Tournament: Yes

Seed: 3

Lost in: Sweet 16 to Texas

Purdue Game

Gavitt Tipoff - @ Purdue - November 13th

2023/2024

Head Coach: Sean Miller

Overall Record: 449 - 166

Seasons with Xavier: 6 (‘04 - ‘09) & (22 - Current)

Xavier Record: 147 - 57

Rankings

AP: NR

KenPom: 34

Starters Not Returning From ‘22/’23 Season

PG - Souley Boum - Pts: 16.4 - Reb: 4.3 - Ast: 4.3

SG - Adam Kunkel - Pts: 10.9 - Reb: 2.7 - Ast: 3

SF - Colby Jones - Pts: 15 - Reb: 5.7 - Ast: 4.4

C - Jack Nunge - Pts: 14.2 - Reb: 7.8 - Ast: 2.1

Starters Returning From ‘22/23 Season

F - Jerome Hunter - Sr. - Pts: 7.8 - Reb: 4.4 - Ast: 1.3

F - Zach Freemantle - Sr. - Pts: 15.2 - Reb: 8.1 - Ast: 2.9

Bench Returning From ‘22/23 Season

PG - Desmond Claude - So. - Pts: 4.7 - Reb: 2.5 - Ast: 1.8

G - Kam Craft - So. - Pts: 2.6 - Reb: 1.5 - Ast: .3

Transfers In

F/C - Abou Ousmane - Sr. - Pts: 11.1- Reb: 6 - Ast: 1.1 - Previous School: North Texas

G - Quincy Olivari - Sr. - Pts: 18.7 - Reb: 5.9 - Ast: 2.2 - Previous School: Rice

G - Dayvion McKnight - Sr. - Pts: 16.5 - Reb: 5- Ast: 3.8 - Previous School: Western Kentucky

Freshmen Class

*All Recruiting Rankings From 247 Composite

PG - Trey Green - 4*(92) - Natl: 73 - Pos: 11

SF - Reid Ducharme - 4*(90) - Natl: 101 - Pos: 21

SF - Dailyn Swain - 4*(90) - Natl: 103 - Pos: 22

C - Kachi Nzeh - 3*(89) - Natl: 146 - Pos: 25

Starting 5

*this is a guess

PG - Dayvion McKnight

SG - Quincy Olivari

F - Jerome Hunter

F - Ben Freemantle

C - Abou Ousmane

Overall

Xavier and Sean Miller return two starters from last season’s Sweet 16 team. Zach Freemantle is the key. A foot injury ended his ‘22/23 campaign with 15 games left in the season. He was second on the team in scoring and first rebounding trough 22 games. He’s back for another run at his senior season and should be one of the best in the Big East.

He’s joined by Jerome Hunter, who lead Xavier in scoring in the NCAA tournament with 19ppg in 2023. Xavier needs Hunter to continue his aggressive play despite the return of Freemantle. Hunter needs to put up more than 8 points a game this season. He’s shown he’s capable, but needs to do it consistently.

Everything else is up in the air for a roster that lost 4 starters from last season’s squad. Sean Miller has to figure out how to best incorporate 3 high usage transfers into his lineup, and that’s not always easy. All 3 of his transfers were “the man” on their previous squads and now face the prospect of moving down the offensive pecking order. They’ve got at least 3 career “green light” kind of players, and there is still only one basketball.

While the starting lineup is fairly clear cut, the bench is murky.

Miller and Xavier have too much talent not to figure things out eventually. I’d much rather play them early in the season than late. Desmond Claude could start at point guard, allowing Miller to bring one of his veteran transfer guards off the bench, but I think Claude will continue with the 6th man role he played last season.

After that, it’s all freshmen or little used guys from the ‘22/’23 season. Craft was a consensus 4* recruit that didn’t get much run last season, but should be in line for more run at the 2 or 3. Freshman center Kachi Nzeh better be ready to go out of the box, because this team has a ton of wing talent, but is lacking in the post. He’ll need to contribute early.