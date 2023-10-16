Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Time and Network Announced

With Purdue on a bye this week we are busy looking ahead to basketball season as well as Purdue’s game almost two weeks from now against Nebraska. Purdue will travel to the land of Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on October 28th. After playing on Peacock for the last three games I’m proud to say that Purdue will not be playing on Peacock against the Huskers. So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

So we’ve got a 3:30 PM kickoff on FS1. In my opinion, 3:30 is just about the second best kickoff time. The best for my viewing experience is a night game just because then my son is in bed and there’s no distractions of magnet tiles and race cars (love you buddy!). Noon is the worst because that’s prime going out and getting stuff done time when you’ve got a toddler. So I’ll take a 3:30 kickoff any time. You’ve already had lunch, snack time is in the rearview mirror and you’ve got a real good idea of how the day has gone at that point and can pivot dinner to pizza if necessary. It’s foolproof.

There we go folks. No Peacock for us on the 28th.