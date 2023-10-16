Purdue Begins at #3 in First AP Poll

Let’s not waste time. Let’s get right to it. Purdue has landed at #3 in the first AP Top 25 for this basketball season.

POLL ALERT: Kansas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll, followed by Duke and Purdue. See who else got first-place votes with the season coming up fast on Nov. 6.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/ivoQV4MLp2 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2023

You can the full poll here. Purdue received three first place votes. Purdue was one of five teams to receive at least one first place vote. The others were Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, and UCONN. Pretty good company right there.

According to Chris Forman, the SID for Purdue Basketball, this is the highest preseason ranking for Purdue since the 1987-1988 season with the Three Amigos. Purdue would win the Big Ten that year but failed to reach the ever elusive Final Four.

This will also be the 17th consecutive week ranked in the top 5 for Purdue, again according to Forman.

Consecutive weeks ranked in AP Top 5.



17 | Purdue

6 | Kansas

1 | Duke

1 | Michigan State

1 | Marquette



Highest preseason ranking since 1987-88 season (2). https://t.co/WYGJj0QATP — Chris Forman (@Chris_Forman12) October 16, 2023

Taking a look at the rest of the AP poll and Purdue’s schedule is absolutely loaded top to bottom with guaranteed or possible foes. Just a quick cursory glance shows a brutal schedule.

Maui Invitational Opponets/Possible Opponents:

#1 Kansas

#5 Marquette

#9 Tennessee

#11 Gonzaga

Receiving votes (#28) UCLA

The rest of the schedule doesn’t get any easier. When you combine the remaining out of conference schedule and the Big Ten schedule, Purdue will face the following teams:

#4 Michigan State

#12 Arizona

#14 Arkansas (United Way Charity exhibition)

#24 Alabama

#25 Illinois

And lest you think that’s all, the following teams on Purdue’s schedule are currently receiving votes:

Wisconsin

Maryland

Xavier

IU

Oh boy. Gonna be a tough schedule but this team has to be ready for it. A lot is expected of them and Maui will be a great test to see exactly where a lot of big names stand. Can’t wait for the tip-off to Purdue basketball in less one than month.