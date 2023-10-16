Xs and Ohs! Ohio State Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

Escape with no more injuries and get to the bye week. That's all we ask at the end of the day — Boiler In Texas (@BoilerInTexas) October 14, 2023

Another air cast for a Purdue linemen, this time Luke Griffin — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) October 14, 2023

Nearly 5 years after Tyler Trent’s passing from a rare bone cancer, #Purdue University is making sure the devoted Boilermaker football fan will live on through research to cure his disease. https://t.co/au3FTlNMCK pic.twitter.com/IEA4cAsYV2 — Purdue Institute for Cancer Research (@PUCancerInst) October 14, 2023

Can confirm…Ohio state fans are obnoxious — Ryan Ledman (@boiler06) October 14, 2023

"I did it, I'm here and I know he's proud."



Tyler Trent's legacy continues to carry on as his brother Ethan is now a walk-on for Tyler's beloved Boilermakers @JenLada | #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x3fC9ecuBo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

Purdue names new pediatric cancer research center for the late Tyler Trent https://t.co/DRQllr23Ni — Sam King (@samueltking) October 14, 2023

Fan dude just hit a 40-yarder off the crossbar.



This will be my only first-half tweet. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) October 14, 2023

After an encouraging opening drive, Purdue’s last 15 plays have netted 17 yards. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) October 14, 2023

Run it out of the gun on 1st and goal from the 1 foot line hell yeah Harrell — GO BOILAS (@purdueinsider) October 14, 2023

Really questionable play calling again when Purdue is on the 1 yard line. The ‘Tush Push’ is legal and I hope Harrell figures that out some time soon — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) October 14, 2023

Devin Mockobee's 72 rushing yards (for now) is the most by an OSU opponent this year. Notre Dame's Audic Estime had 70 yards on 14 carries a few weeks back. — Alan Karpick--GoldandBlack.com (@AlanKarpick) October 14, 2023

I could retweet this every time we’re in the redzone. What in the world is wrong with our play calling from the 1 yard line?! https://t.co/wQJLps6Oan — Jason King (@Jason72King) October 14, 2023

Only Purdue can turn a 1st-and-goal from the 1 into a 39 yard FG attempt doinked off the upright. — Krizzle (@KrizzleM) October 14, 2023

#Purdue had the ball on the 1 yard line... its subsequent five plays:



Mockobee stuffed at goal line

Holding penalty

Incomplete pass

Sack

Missed field goal — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) October 14, 2023

Purdue really had a student make a 40-yard field goal during a timeout, then the Boilermakers’ real kicker missed a 39-yarder — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 14, 2023

Has Purdue considered punting? Ask for an Iowa fan. — Hawk Takes (@Hawk_Takes) October 14, 2023

Who even likes football anyway? — Kerri (@kerri_3lizabeth) October 14, 2023

Wait did the Purdue band just play the Bluey theme!? pic.twitter.com/CSe8sPWgga — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

You can never get me to understand why Purdue didn’t just immediately run another play once they got to the one yard line. OSU was off balance. Should’ve scored easily. — Boiler Alert Podcast AKA Jumbo Heroes (@BoilerAlert) October 14, 2023