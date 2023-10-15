 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

22 Days to Purdue Basketball: Chase Martin

Martin is a valuable walk-on for the Boilers in his fourth year with the program.

By JedWilkinson
Syndication: Journal-Courier Noe Padilla/Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just 22 days out from Purdue tipping off their 2023-2024 season and that brings us to walk-on guard, and son of former Purdue legend Cuonzo Martin, Chase Martin.

Martin has been a valuable piece to the Purdue program over his four seasons as a walk-on player for the Boilers. He has appeared in 14 games throughout his career, scoring 4 points and grabbing 5 rebounds. He will continue the same role he has served for the previous three seasons as a practice player for the Boilers and getting some playing time when the score is lopsided.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Boilers will tip off two exhibition games prior to their first official game against Samford on November 6th. The Boilers will travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks in a charity exhibition to raise funds for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that his the area in the spring but will return home to Mackey Arena on November 1st to host Grace College (Grace College is one of the better NAIA basketball programs in the country).

UP NEXT: JOSH FURST

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

