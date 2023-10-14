23 Days to Purdue Basketball: Camden Heide

Camden Heide - #23

Forward

RS Freshman - Class of ‘22

6’7 - 205 lbs

Wayzata, Minnesota - Wasatch Academy

Coming out of Wayzata, Minnesota, Camden Heide will look to be next in a long line of players to redshirt under Matt Painter and come out with a year of learning and 4 years of eligibility. Often times, the redshirt is used to help a player back from injury and Heide is following suit as a foot injury in his senior season of high school has helped the decision to redshirt. We hope for Camden to follow the footsteps of Mason Gillis and Trey Kaufmann-Renn, who both bounced back from high school injuries to play solid minutes for Purdue.

On the court, Camden Heide may be one of the more athletic players for this Purdue squad. The once number one player in Minnesota can shoot the ball well and is athletic enough to be a menace on defense. His junior season of high school (he was injured most of his senior year), Heide shot over 40% from deep and averaged 18 and 6. Heide projects to be anywhere between the 2-4 but with his size and the makeup of the Purdue roster, he may be slotted better at the 3 until more room at the 4 opens up. He’ll have to continue to work on lateral quickness there, especially after a foot injury. Overall, he cold make a solid contribution to a team with high aspirations.