Purdue vs. Ohio State Open Thread

There’s no doubt about it folks, Purdue has a tall task in front of them today. They’ve got a good track record of taking down top 5 teams of late, but this Ohio State team has a pretty darn good offense and they will be tough to slow down given the problems that Purdue has on its defensive side of the ball.

Plus, Purdue has a number of key contributors out for today’s game that will make things even harder. Purdue has to find a way to play smart, hold onto the football, prevent OSU from getting TDs in the red zone (one of the few areas they’ve struggled in), and get some takeaways. It’s gonna be tough.

Join your fellow Purdue fans here in the open thread as we watch this one together and hope for another football miracle against Ohio State. Don’t forget today is the Hammer Down Cancer game so remember...CANCER SUCKS!

Kickoff Time | Noon ET

TV | NONE

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM