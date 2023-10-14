Purdue Injury Report - Ohio State Game

With a little more than an hour to go before kickoff the injury report for Purdue’s game against Ohio State is out and the news is grim for Purdue. We knew most of this already but to see all of this on paper really hurts. Check it out.

For Purdue the names out are names you’ll recognize and names that are key contributors.

Tyrone Tracy - RB

Marquis Wilson - DB

Damarjhe Lewis - DL

Ben Freehill - Kicker

Scotty Humpich - OLB

Marcus Mbow - RT

Max Klare - TE

Along with those names, many of them starters, Purdue has three folks listed as questionable.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - WR

OC Brothers - LB

Andrew Sowinski - WR

This is quite a list of folks that find themselves on the injury list for a game that Purdue was already going to have problems with. This is a game with little margin of error and losing key contributors makes that margin of error even smaller. Kickoff is just one hour away.