Martin Vintage Releases New Purdue Hammer Club T-Shirt

Our friends over at Martin Vintage have released a brand new shirt inspired by a number of things in Purdue’s history. First, look at that glorious Purdue Pete in the picture for this article. How can you not like that guy? There’s something about the way he’s pushing that hardhat forward that makes me want to run through a brick wall for him. Then you’ve got the crisscrossed hammers and I think that’s a symbol you don’t see used enough from Purdue. I know that the baseball team often uses it but we need more merch with that on there. In fact, the Hammer Club logo on the front there was apparently at one time used as a helmet sticker for Purdue football. I must admit that’s before my time. A great little touch though.

Then there’s the back and you’re gonna love this.

The back of the shirt features six different helmet designs that Purdue has worn throughout their history. This includes the iconic Purdue Rose Bowl helmet with the rose through the motion P. Personally, I’d like to see a return to the top middle helmet from time to time. That’s a good looking helmet and that gold is great. Wish we could see more of it.

This shirt just launched today and is available in black or gray t-shirt or a long sleeve shirt in the same colors.

We always love highlighting new merchandise from the folks at Martin Vintage and this is no different. However, this is a sponsored post and I want to be clear about that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great looking shirt. I mean, just look at that thing. Here’s another look at the front in case you have forgotten what it looked like at the top.