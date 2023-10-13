24 Days until Purdue Basketball: Sam King

I love that we are finally at the time of year where we are counting down to Purdue basketball. If you’re like me, it can’t come soon enough. 24 days until they hit the court which means today we spotlight Sam King in our countdown.

King is a 6’ 8” forward out of Columbus, Indiana in his sophomore year with the Boilers. In high-school he averaged 15.6 points and shot 81% from the charity stripe. He had offers from some smaller D111 schools but decided to walk-on at Purdue.

Last season he saw playing time in 4 games grabbing one rebound in 7 minutes of play and that is what we can probably expect from him this year. Purdue is just loaded with talent and depth that there won’t be much playing time up for grabs for guys at the bottom of the depth chart.

He’ll likely get in at the end of some games when Purdue has pulled it out of reach. I’m sure King knows that and realizes his contribution will lie more on being a good teammate in the locker room and bench. Also, going hard in practice and giving the starters some competition in practice can make a significant impact for the team. And if Purdue does make a historic run, well he can still say he was a part of it and that’s pretty dang cool.