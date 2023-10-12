Boiler Alert Podcast - Downcast About Ohio State

We are just days away now from the game against Ohio State and for me personally, things aren’t looking good. I’m struggling to find the optimism in this game. I struggle to find any areas that Purdue can exploit. Well, Ryan has at least one area that he believes might be a bit of a weakness for this undefeated Ohio State team. Even he admits though that it’s not something that is a silver bullet. Take a listen to find out what Purdue could possibly try and take advantage of.

Also, we dip into the news coming out of Big Ten media days. These things honestly aren’t that interesting with the coaches only getting around 3-4 questions and the players not really providing much that we haven’t heard before. I understand why they do it but I just think given the proliferation of media outlets you don’t get quite as much out of media days as you used to. Either way, give us a listen and let us know where you can find optimism in this game.