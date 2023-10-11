Purdue vs Ohio State: How to Watch

Here’s my Shawshank Redemption quote of the week: “Hope is a dangerous thing”. Purdue is down to hoping to pull of a repeat of a magical night in 2018 that saw the Boilermakers spoil the Ohio State CFP hopes with a 49-20 beatdown. This game will be played without Tyler Trent as he is dearly missed but a great way to relive that euphoric victory would be to recreate it. We hope.

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Ohio State Buckeyes

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $28+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 12:00 PM ET

TV | None

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +19| OU 49

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 15-41

Last Purdue Win | 2018 (49-20)

Last Ohio State Win | 2021 (59-31)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Podcast | Land-Grant Podcast

Weather Forecast | Cloudy with showers. High 58F. Chance of rain 50%.

2022 Results | 11-2 (8-1) | Lost CFP Semifinal (Peach Bowl) to Georgia 42-41

Head Coach | Ryan Day | 50-6 in 7 seasons with Ohio State | 50-6 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

