Purdue Women’s Basketball: Kira Reynolds Announced her Commitment to the Boilers joining her sisters

Katie Gearlds and the women’s basketball team picked up a familiar name when Kira Reynolds announced her commitment for the 2025 class.

Kira is a 6’3” forward who had an impressive sophomore year averaging a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds per game. She is a force in the paint defending the rim averaging nearly 6 blocks a game last season but can also get out and guard the perimeter.

Head coach and father, Steven Reynolds, said that Kira is a mixture of her sisters. “Mila is big but Kira is a little bit bigger. She is just well-rounded and benefitted from playing against her older sisters.”

Kira is following in her families footsteps after sisters Mila and Amiyah announced in the spring they were heading to West Lafayette.

Mila had spent a year with Maryland before Gearlds picked her up in the transfer portal while Amiyah was set to join her was released from her letter of intent to the Terrapins and flipped to Purdue as well.

Now all three sisters will have an opportunity to be on the court together in a couple years along with another teammate from high school Rashunda Jones. Their floor chemistry alone from growing up together playing will surely be an asset.