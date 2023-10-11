Purdue Fans React - Pre-Ohio State

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are continuing our survey to check the pulse of the fanbase again this week. Purdue sits at 2-4 and things did not go well last week against Iowa. I would expect the win total question to have some really dire results that come out on Friday.

After that, I am trying out a new question regarding the next game. As the saying goes, good teams win, great teams cover. I think most of us are not looking ahead to Saturday with much hope against Ohio State, but what about against the spread? Can Purdue be a great team?

Look for results on these questions to be posted on Friday.