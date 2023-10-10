Purdue Volleyball: Chloe Chicoine earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

I have a feeling when Chloe Chicoine leaves Purdue she will have a pretty big trophy case to hang her hat on. Chicoine won Big Ten Freshman of the week for the third time this season after Purdue’s dominating wins over Illinois and Iowa.

Another week leading the league. @ChicoineChloe is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week!



☝️ Led all Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 players with 5.83 points per set AND 1.00 ace per set

⚡️ Averaged a .349 attack % and 4.67 kills per set pic.twitter.com/8hf1GvDRAY — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) October 9, 2023

This is her fourth award of the year having also won Big Ten Player of the week back in September. Chicoine led the Big Ten in points and aces per set with a .349 attack percentage.

She boasted another double-double against Iowa with 17 kills and 10 digs. The freshman is currently ranked #43 in the nation with kills per set and #55 in total kills. The two wins boosted Purdue to #15 in the polls for the first time since November of last year.