Purdue Basketball Legend & College Basketball Hall of Famer Terry Dischinger has Passed Away

The Purdue Men’s Basketball team lost one of its legends with the passing of Terry Dischinger. Born in Terra Haute, Indiana, Dischinger joined the Boilermakers varsity team for the 1959-1960 season where he starred at forward under head coach Ray Eddy for three seasons and averaged 28.3 points per game. Dischinger had a rare blend of size and athleticism at 6’7 that he parlayed that into being drafted 10th overall in the 1962 NBA Draft.

Dischinger’s name is in the rafters at Mackey Arena alongside other Purdue greats and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He was named a Second Team All American in 1960 and a First Team All American in 1961 and 1962. He was named the NBA’s Rookie of the year in 1963 after averaging 25.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He also won a Gold Medal in the 1960 Olympics with Team USA.