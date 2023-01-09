Zach Edey Earns Fourth Big Ten Player of the Week of the Season

There’s no doubt that Zach Edey is the frontrunner for any number of national awards, for All-American honors, Big Ten Player of the Year, etc. etc. etc. Look no further than the weekly Big Ten awards as evidence of this fact. Today the conference announced that for the fourth time this season the Big Ten Player of the Week is none other than the Big Maple himself, Zach Edey. Purdue men’s basketball announced it on Twitter with their usual informative tweet.

21, 11, and 3. What an absolute monster week for the young man. Remember this is in three Big Ten games. Home against Rutgers. On the road against Ohio State. A “neutral” site game against Penn State. I was able to see his dominance in person for the first time this year yesterday and my goodness the guy is a machine.

During the press conference after the game Purdue head coach Matt Painter was asked about Edey and his conditioning since he’s been asked to play so many more minutes than in the past. In typical Matt Painter fashion he provided a great quote “His stamina’s always been pretty good. Zach can go man, he’s a horse.” And it’s true. It’s been amazing what Edey has done this season when tasked with stepping up after Purdue lost Trevion Williams to graduation.

With four weekly awards already and nine more weeks of awards to hand out I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zach Edey win more conference weekly awards in one season than any other Boilermaker in history. That’s quite the achievement when you consider that the other two names on that list, Caleb Swanigan and Glenn Robinson, were All-Americans. Quite the rarified air that Edey is in right now. If he continues the sky is the limit.