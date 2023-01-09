Purdue Basketball Drops to #3 In Latest AP Top 25

Number one no longer. We all knew it was going to happen as soon as Purdue lost to Rutgers inside Mackey Arena. The question after that game, regarding rankings at least, was how far would Purdue fall. That question though was dependent on what Purdue did with the rest of their week. Ahead of them sat Ohio State on the road and Penn State at a “neutral” site game. Those two games would tell a lot about where Purdue was headed. We all know what happened next. Purdue took care of business on the road at Ohio State and just last night defeated Penn State at the Palestra in front of a sellout crowd. A sellout crowd at a Penn State game. Imagine.

No. 3️⃣ this week.



Ties the school record for most consecutive weeks in the Top 5 (7). pic.twitter.com/4S7KxjYULy — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 9, 2023

Sitting ahead of Purdue are Houston (16-1) and Kansas (14-1). For those curious, Houston’s one loss was 71-65 against Alabama (one of only two ranked teams they’ve faced this year) and Kansas’ loss was against Tennessee 64-50 in the Battle for Atlantis. No news of how Namor fared in that game.

It might be difficult for Purdue to regain their number 1 ranking. Not only does Houston have a very cushy schedule going forward but Purdue has a number of tough road tests ahead on the schedule. Still, top 3 is nothing to sneeze at and truly shows how high the ceiling is for this team. Purdue currently sits at 15-1 and 4-1 in conference play. The Boilermakers are next in action Friday at 7:00 against Nebraska in Mackey Arena.