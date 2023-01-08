How To Watch | Georgia vs. TCU | College Football National Championship

Game Day Vitals

The Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 9th, 2023 at 7:30pm. TCU upset favorite Michigan in the semifinal in a totally surprising season that saw the Horned Frogs go from 5-7 in 2022 to being on the cusp of winning a national title. Standing in their way is the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs who had to come from behind to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.

Matchup | Georgia Bulldogs ( ) TCU Horned Frogs ( )

Team Colors | Georgia: Black and Red TCU: Purple and White

Stadium | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA

Capacity | 70,240 (2022-current) <expandable up to 100,240 for major events)

Surface | Matrix Turf

Mascots | Georgia Bulldogs & TCU Horned Frogs

Tickets | Starting at $315 for single tickets

Kickoff Time | 7:30pm EST

TV | ESPN

Online Streaming | ESPN+

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | Georgia 72.9% TCU 27.1%

Odds | Georgia -12.5

<insert photo>

All-Time Series | Georgia leads the all time series 4-0

Last Georgia Win | 31-23 Autozone Liberty Bowl (2016)

Last TCU Win | N/A

Trophy | College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy

SB Nation Blog Representation | Dawg Sports / Frogs O’ War

Weather Forecast | Climate Controlled Dome

2021 Georgia Postseason | Beat Alabama in CFP Championship

Coach | Kirby Smart (80-15)

2021 TCU Postseason | Not Eligible for Bowl

Coach | Sonny Dykes (13-1)

