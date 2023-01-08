Purdue Basketball: Penn State Open Thread

#1 Purdue (14-1, Big 10 3-1) vs. Penn State (11-4, Big 10 2-2)

January 8, 2023, 6:00 EST

The Palestra, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: BTN

Penn State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 5 Kebba Njie Fr 6'10" 237 Centerville, OH F 2 Myles Dread Sr 6'4" 235 Detroit, MI F 10 Andrew Funk Sr 6'5" 200 Warrington, PA Bucknell G 11 Camren Wynter Sr 6'2" 200 Hempsted, NY Drexel G 22 Jalen Pickett Sr 6'4" 209 Rochester, NY Siena

Penn State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team F/C 24 Michael Henn Sr 6'8" 244 Bellevue, WA Denver F 1 Seth Lundy Sr 6'6" 220 Paulsboro, NJ F 12 Evan Mahaffey Fr 6'6" 200 Cincinnati, OH

Purdue travels to the historic Palestra where Penn State has been playing about one conference game a year of late. They are 2-0 in these conference games. Penn State is doing their best to get in front of the recruit rich Philadelphia market and this is a great opportunity for them. Purdue meanwhile is coming off a huge victory over Ohio State on the road. Purdue, still ranked #1, will be playing their third conference game this week. The Big Ten is never easy to win and this week is a prime example. I’ll be in attendance covering the game so expect more coverage later this evening. In the meantime take a look at the predictions below and hop in with your fellow Boilermaker fans.

KenPom

Purdue - 70

Penn State - 65

33% confidence

Gambling Odds

Purdue currently sits as a 5 point favorite. O/U is set at 135.