Purdue Basketball: Penn State Open Thread

#1 Purdue (14-1, Big 10 3-1) vs. Penn State (11-4, Big 10 2-2)
January 8, 2023, 6:00 EST
The Palestra, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: BTN
Penn State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|5
|Kebba Njie
|Fr
|6'10"
|237
|Centerville, OH
|F
|2
|Myles Dread
|Sr
|6'4"
|235
|Detroit, MI
|F
|10
|Andrew Funk
|Sr
|6'5"
|200
|Warrington, PA
|Bucknell
|G
|11
|Camren Wynter
|Sr
|6'2"
|200
|Hempsted, NY
|Drexel
|G
|22
|Jalen Pickett
|Sr
|6'4"
|209
|Rochester, NY
|Siena
Penn State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|F/C
|24
|Michael Henn
|Sr
|6'8"
|244
|Bellevue, WA
|Denver
|F
|1
|Seth Lundy
|Sr
|6'6"
|220
|Paulsboro, NJ
|F
|12
|Evan Mahaffey
|Fr
|6'6"
|200
|Cincinnati, OH
Purdue travels to the historic Palestra where Penn State has been playing about one conference game a year of late. They are 2-0 in these conference games. Penn State is doing their best to get in front of the recruit rich Philadelphia market and this is a great opportunity for them. Purdue meanwhile is coming off a huge victory over Ohio State on the road. Purdue, still ranked #1, will be playing their third conference game this week. The Big Ten is never easy to win and this week is a prime example. I’ll be in attendance covering the game so expect more coverage later this evening. In the meantime take a look at the predictions below and hop in with your fellow Boilermaker fans.
KenPom
Purdue - 70
Penn State - 65
33% confidence
Gambling Odds
Purdue currently sits as a 5 point favorite. O/U is set at 135.
