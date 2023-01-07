Purdue’s Fourth Quarter Rally Not Enough To Overcome Penn State

Purdue (11-4, 2-3) didn’t have a response when Penn State (11-5, 2-3) came out firing on all cylinders hitting 5/6 from deep in the first quarter and 50% from 3 overall. The Nittany Lions took the lead early on and the Boilers never could catch up.

Purdue was down by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter before Penn state went cold. Petree hit a pull-up jumper and Purdue forced 3 turnovers resulting in a 6-0 run cutting the lead to 7. Penn State stopped the bleeding with a transition layup. Ava Learn found wide open Harper as she cut back door for an easy lay up. Petree then hit a 3 to cut the lead to four. Penn State called a timeout to gain some composure. They went on a 6-0 run and ended up pulling away with the win 70-60.

Caitlyn Harper led the Boilers with 20 points and 9 rebounds while Lesha Petree chipped in 12 points and 5 rebounds. Jeanae Terry had 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Cassidy Hardin hit her 184th triple and holds the sole record for 7th most 3’s in Purdue history

Penn State was led by Makenna Marisa who had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Leilani Kapinus had the only double-double of the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds. .

#14 Michigan comes to Mackey Arena for our next matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 10th at 6:30pm