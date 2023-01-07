Purdue Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: How To Watch

The Boilers are on the road today to take on the Nittany Lions in their second game of 2023. Purdue (11-3, 2-2) is coming off a convincing win over Wisconsin where they forced 26 turnovers and had 40 points in the paint. Penn State (10-5, 1-3) is coming off a 82-72 loss to #14 Michigan.

This will be the 56th time these two teams have met and Purdue leads the series 34-22. Coach Gerald’s looks to get her second win against Penn State since taking over has head coach.

Purdue is shooting 47% from the field and is led by Lasha Petree who is averaging 18 points a game. Terry is averaging more than 7 points, assists, and rebounds per game. Harper continues her hot streak shooting 60% from the field in the last five games.

Penn State is led by Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus. The duo is averaging 37.3 points a game and as a team they are shooting 45% from the field. They turn the ball over a lot, averaging 17 a game but are also forcing over 21 turnovers a game.

How To Watch:

When: Jan. 7th at 2pm ET

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM