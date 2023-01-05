Purdue Basketball at #24 Ohio State - Open Thread

Purdue is in Columbus, Ohio today to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Boilermakers of course suffered their first defeat of the season Monday as they fell to Rutgers after a three pointer found the bottom of the net with just 10 seconds to go. What a world we live in that this has happened in back to back seasons. Anyway...
Tonight will be a big challenge for Purdue not just because of the opponent but because of the mental toughness they will need to show. Bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss is never easy and with such a young team I don’t think we are quite sure how they will do. No changes to the starting lineup have been indicated yet but it wouldn’t shock me if Painter switched things up following the loss. Painter tends to stick with a lineup as long as it’s winning.
January 5, 2023, 7:00 EST
Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
TV: FS1
Ohio State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|23
|Zed Key
|Jr
|6'8"
|255
|Bay Shore, NY
|F
|10
|Brice Sensabaugh
|Fr
|6'6"
|235
|Orlando, FL
|F
|14
|Justice Sueing
|Sr
|6'6"
|210
|Honolulu, HI
|Cal
|G
|4
|Sean McNeil
|Grad
|6'4"
|205
|Union, KY
|West Virginia
|G
|2
|Bruce Thornton
|Fr
|6'2"
|215
|Alpharetta, GA
Ohio State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|34
|Felix Okpara
|Fr
|6'11"
|220
|Lagos, Nigeria
|G/F
|0
|Tanner Holden
|Sr
|6'6"
|200
|Wheelersburg, OH
|Wright State
|G
|1
|Roddy Gayle
|Fr
|6'4"
|205
|Niagara Falls, NY
KenPom Prediction
Purdue - 70
Ohio State - 72
57% confidence
Current Gambling Odds
As of this writing Purdue is a 1.5 point dog on the road to the Buckeyes. Not too bad considering that again, this is a Big Ten road game against a ranked opponent.
