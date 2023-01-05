Zach Edey Named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watchlist

The Wooden Award is presented annually to the most outstanding basketball player in the college game. This has been given out annually since 1977. Throughout the year there are watchlists that come out and GENERALLY the winner of the award will have been on the watchlist as the season progressed.

Yesterday the Wooden folks announced the midseason watchlist and Purdue’s very own ‘Big Maple’ Zach Edey was among the 25 names that received recognition. It’s a big deal for Edey, who I’m not sure if you know this, has only been playing organized basketball for a few years. There’s even a rumor out there floating around that Edey actually played other sports like hockey and baseball before he got into basketball. There might even be a picture of Edey in hockey pads somewhere out there on the internet.

Edey of course is having an incredible season with the Boilermakers and is largely touted by all college basketball writers and pundits as one of the best players in the country right now. You may recall that Andy Katz called him the front runner for the Wooden Award a few weeks back on Big Ten Network. I don’t think Mr. Katz is wrong there. Just check out these stats from the young man:

Somehow Edey continues to impress game in and game out. He’s been a great surprise this year because even though we all knew Edey was a great player there was the question of workload going into this season. After splitting time with Trevion Williams for two years the question was how Edey would handle being THE guy. He’s responded by being one of the best players, if not the best player, in the country. What a joy he is to watch.

If Edey were to win he would be the second Purdue Boilermaker to win the award following Glenn Robinson winning the award in 1994. As the season progresses we will keep our eye on this and keep you updated. Here’s hoping Edey can continue this pace and win this well deserved award.