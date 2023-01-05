The Agony of Defeat x2 for Purdue

Sometimes you fly too close to the sun and you get burned. It’s a tale as old as time. Poor Icarus had no idea that it would cause him to fall into the sea and die. For Purdue, they won the Big Ten West and headed to a bowl game against an opponent where they were quite overmatched. Then, Purdue basketball reached the number 1 ranking after being unranked to start the year. Rutgers came to town and gave them their first loss of the season, and second season in a row that Rutgers has knocked off number 1 ranked Purdue. It was a nightmare day for Purdue considering that these things occurred just hours after one another.

Ryan and I hopped onto the mics yesterday to talk through it. I tried to bring in some positive vibes by talking to Ryan about his experience covering the game for us for the first time. It was a cool situation for him and I think you can really tell how much fun he have. However, it’s not all positive vibes in this one as we do have to talk about the two recent results. Have a listen, give us a rating, review, share etc. Do all the things so more people will listen and Ryan and I can continue to build our podcast empire.