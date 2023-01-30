Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/30/23

To see the previous update, check here.
Happy Monday everyone! Not much has changed for your #1 Boilermaker’s non-conference schedule as most games are pretty much locked into their quadrants by now. Milwaukee, however, is on the cusp of becoming a Q3 win again while Hofstra and Florida State are working to improve their NET rankings each week. Here’s a look at Purdue’s non-con outlook:
Q1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75
Q2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135
Q3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240
Q4: Home vs 161+, Neutral vs 201+, Away vs 241+
Milwaukee
Since Last Update: W vs Youngstown State, L at Wright State, W at Northern Kentucky
NET: 161
Quad 4 Win
Austin Peay
Since Last Update: L vs Eastern Kentucky, L at Kennesaw State, L at Jacksonville State
NET: 321
Quad 4 Win
Marquette
Since Last Update: W at Seton Hall, W at DePaul
NET: 12
Quad 1 Win
West Virginia (PKL)
Since Last Update: L vs Texas, W at Texas Tech, W vs Auburn
NET: 25
Quad 1 Win
6 Gonzaga (PKL)
Since Last Update: W at Pacific, W at Portland
NET: 14
Quad 1 Win
8 Duke (PKL)
Since Last Update: W vs Miami (FL), L at Virginia Tech, W at Georgia Tech
NET: 24
Quad 1 Win
@Florida State
Since Last Update: W at Pittsburgh, L vs Miami (FL), L vs Clemson
NET: 201
Quad 3 Win
Hofstra
Since Last Update: W at Elon, W at Charleston
NET: 97
Quad 3 Win
Davidson (Indy Classic)
Since Last Update: W at La Salle, L vs St. Louis
NET: 169
Quad 3 Win
New Orleans
Since Last Update: L vs Northwestern State, L at Southeastern Louisiana, L vs Southeastern Louisiana
NET: 355
Quad 4 Win
Florida A&M
Since Last Update: L at Alcorn State, L at Jackson State, L vs Alabama A&M
NET: 359
Quad 4 Win
There you have it: Purdue still currently has 4 Q1, 3 Q3, and 4 Q4 wins against its non-conference slate. Purdue will finish out the regular season with 9 straight Q1/Q2 games (for now) and will look to solidify its spot as the top team in the nation. Below are the final 9 matchups for Purdue:
Opponent Net Quadrant
Penn State 52 Q2
At Indiana 20 Q1
Iowa 35 Q2
At Northwestern 40 Q1
At Maryland 38 Q1
Ohio State 29 Q1
Indiana 20 Q1
At Wisconsin 74 Q1
Illinois 26 Q2
