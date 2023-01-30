Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/30/23

To see the previous update, check here.

Happy Monday everyone! Not much has changed for your #1 Boilermaker’s non-conference schedule as most games are pretty much locked into their quadrants by now. Milwaukee, however, is on the cusp of becoming a Q3 win again while Hofstra and Florida State are working to improve their NET rankings each week. Here’s a look at Purdue’s non-con outlook:

Q1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75

Q2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135

Q3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240

Q4: Home vs 161+, Neutral vs 201+, Away vs 241+

Milwaukee

Since Last Update: W vs Youngstown State, L at Wright State, W at Northern Kentucky

NET: 161

Quad 4 Win

Austin Peay

Since Last Update: L vs Eastern Kentucky, L at Kennesaw State, L at Jacksonville State

NET: 321

Quad 4 Win

Marquette

Since Last Update: W at Seton Hall, W at DePaul

NET: 12

Quad 1 Win

West Virginia (PKL)

Since Last Update: L vs Texas, W at Texas Tech, W vs Auburn

NET: 25

Quad 1 Win

6 Gonzaga (PKL)

Since Last Update: W at Pacific, W at Portland

NET: 14

Quad 1 Win

8 Duke (PKL)

Since Last Update: W vs Miami (FL), L at Virginia Tech, W at Georgia Tech

NET: 24

Quad 1 Win

@Florida State

Since Last Update: W at Pittsburgh, L vs Miami (FL), L vs Clemson

NET: 201

Quad 3 Win

Hofstra

Since Last Update: W at Elon, W at Charleston

NET: 97

Quad 3 Win

Davidson (Indy Classic)

Since Last Update: W at La Salle, L vs St. Louis

NET: 169

Quad 3 Win

New Orleans

Since Last Update: L vs Northwestern State, L at Southeastern Louisiana, L vs Southeastern Louisiana

NET: 355

Quad 4 Win

Florida A&M

Since Last Update: L at Alcorn State, L at Jackson State, L vs Alabama A&M

NET: 359

Quad 4 Win

There you have it: Purdue still currently has 4 Q1, 3 Q3, and 4 Q4 wins against its non-conference slate. Purdue will finish out the regular season with 9 straight Q1/Q2 games (for now) and will look to solidify its spot as the top team in the nation. Below are the final 9 matchups for Purdue:

Opponent Net Quadrant

Penn State 52 Q2

At Indiana 20 Q1

Iowa 35 Q2

At Northwestern 40 Q1

At Maryland 38 Q1

Ohio State 29 Q1

Indiana 20 Q1

At Wisconsin 74 Q1

Illinois 26 Q2