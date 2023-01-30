Purdue Basketball Named Unanimous AP #1

Unanimity is hard to come by. I mean, only 4 out of 5 dentists recommend chewing Trident after meals. And if we can’t get dentists to agree on the positives of chewing Trident after meals what are the odds we can agree on anything?

I’m a married man. I’ve been married for over 10 years. We’ve got a son who is just over 2.5 years old. Getting all three of us to agree on things can be tough. Especially meals. My son prefers a lightly breaded chicken nugget in the shape of a dinosaur. My wife and I prefer...ANYTHING BUT THAT! When it comes to evenings out my wife I would like to go out and have a drink with friends or colleagues after work. Our toddler prefers to be back in the house in his jammies by 8:00. But every now and then when we come to an agreement oh is it sweet. It’s fun for everyone. Everyone walks away happy. It’s those moments that you have to savor.

Unanimity is even harder to come by in sports. If you watched last night’s NFL games you know that the refs had some trouble. But who did they favor? Half the internet tells me the NFL was protecting Mahomes throughout the game and that the league hates the Bengals. The other half will tell you that the Bengals were lucky more flags weren’t thrown against them. Unanimity is hard.

Thankfully though, there is a bright light on the horizon. A beacon of hope, understanding, and unanimity that everyone can look toward. This is something that hasn’t happened all year but finally everyone sat down their swords and agreed. Purdue is the clear #1 team in the country. No challengers.

POLL ALERT: Purdue becomes this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the men's AP Top 25 college basketball poll; Tennessee, Houston next.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa

So now Purdue has held the top spot longer than any team this year and also is the first unanimous number one of the season. Pretty good couple notches there to have under their belts.

There’s a whole lot of exciting basketball to come for the remainder of this season, and on that point at least I think we all can agree.