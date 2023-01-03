Purdue vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl - In Tweets

I don’t like drafting this post anymore than you’re going to like reading it but to quote the great Marshawn Lynch “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” We here at Hammer and Rails know how ugly that game was. We know how hard it was to watch, and we know how much you don’t want to re-live it. However, however, I am contractually obligated to continue to force feed content down your gullets as long as your mouths are open and from where I sit you all look pretty hungry.

With that preamble out of the way let’s see some of the things that kept us entertained on Twitter during what I can only assume meets the legal definition of a football game.

Drew Brees' son stole the spotlight during this interview pic.twitter.com/Dj1y4opO3w — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 2, 2023

That is a 6 foot tall Cheezit.



God bless bowl season. #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/V5U8M7hokd — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 2, 2023

Excuse me, but I believe the proper plural form is “Cheezes-It”. Try to do better. — Michael Brown (@mdavidbrown) January 2, 2023

Just under 20 minutes until kickoff here at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and I am feelin’ the cheeziest! Truly want to go down and lie down in the staged Cheez-It room on the field. pic.twitter.com/dawQVEImEw — Ryan Bonaparte (@PURB97) January 2, 2023

At this moment, we still had hope:

The two teams trade punts to start the game. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) January 2, 2023

To the guy in the camo Purdue hat who is booing our players behind me. I know you heard me… Come talk shit to my face. You get out there and try to do better you fair weather fan #gamedaygabisafighter — Gabi (@GameDayGabi) January 2, 2023

Remember earlier this year when two teams agreed to a running clock in the second half? What do we have to do to get one of those? — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) January 2, 2023

I’m sure Brian brohm has a tear away Purdue shirt on with a Louisville shirt on underneath to rip off right after the clock hits 0 — John Voyles (@jmvoyles13) January 2, 2023

Don’t overthink it. The Auburn game didn’t actually affect Purdue going forward in any way. This one, especially after a coaching change, won’t either — Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) January 2, 2023