Michigan State at Purdue - Open Thread

Michigan State returns to Mackey arena today just after noon. This will be the second meeting between these teams after Purdue won the first one in East Lansing. Big matchup for Purdue and you can tell that’s true because of special jerseys and also it’s a t-shirt game. While some (myself included) might question the wisdom of a white t-shirt against a team with a chant that includes GO WHITE I’ll hope for the best.

#1 Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (14-7, 6-4 Big 10)

How To Watch

Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:15 EST

Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS

Michigan State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 22 Mady Sissoko Jr 6'9" 240 Bafoulabe, Mali F 10 Joey Hauser Sr 6'9" 220 Stevens Point, WI Marquette F 3 Jaden Akins So 6'4" 190 Farmington, MI G 2 Tyson Walker Sr 6'1" 180 Westbury, NY Northeastern G 11 AJ Hoggard Jr 6'4" 210 Coatesville, PA

Michigan State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 0 Jaxon Kohler Fr 6'9" 240 American Fork, UT F 1 Pierre Brooks So 6'6" 220 Detroit, MI F 25 Malik Hall Sr 6'8" 220 Aurora, IL

Im hoping that the extra juice from The Paint Crew seeing their #1 ranked Boilermakers and the enthusiasm from the special jerseys carries over into a resounding victory. With so many ranked teams losing this weekend, it really gives Purdue a shot to silence the critics who question if they truly deserve the #1 ranking.

Draft King Odds

Point Spread

Purdue: -8.5

Over/Under

130

Money Line

Purdue: +320

Michigan State: -390