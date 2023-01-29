Michigan State at Purdue - Open Thread

Michigan State returns to Mackey arena today just after noon. This will be the second meeting between these teams after Purdue won the first one in East Lansing. Big matchup for Purdue and you can tell that’s true because of special jerseys and also it’s a t-shirt game. While some (myself included) might question the wisdom of a white t-shirt against a team with a chant that includes GO WHITE I’ll hope for the best.
#1 Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (14-7, 6-4 Big 10)
How To Watch
Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:15 EST
Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: CBS
Michigan State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|22
|Mady Sissoko
|Jr
|6'9"
|240
|Bafoulabe, Mali
|F
|10
|Joey Hauser
|Sr
|6'9"
|220
|Stevens Point, WI
|Marquette
|F
|3
|Jaden Akins
|So
|6'4"
|190
|Farmington, MI
|G
|2
|Tyson Walker
|Sr
|6'1"
|180
|Westbury, NY
|Northeastern
|G
|11
|AJ Hoggard
|Jr
|6'4"
|210
|Coatesville, PA
Michigan State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|0
|Jaxon Kohler
|Fr
|6'9"
|240
|American Fork, UT
|F
|1
|Pierre Brooks
|So
|6'6"
|220
|Detroit, MI
|F
|25
|Malik Hall
|Sr
|6'8"
|220
|Aurora, IL
Im hoping that the extra juice from The Paint Crew seeing their #1 ranked Boilermakers and the enthusiasm from the special jerseys carries over into a resounding victory. With so many ranked teams losing this weekend, it really gives Purdue a shot to silence the critics who question if they truly deserve the #1 ranking.
Draft King Odds
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details
Point Spread
Purdue: -8.5
Over/Under
130
Money Line
Purdue: +320
Michigan State: -390
