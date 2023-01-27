Women’s Basketball: Purdue’s Defensive Showdown Holds Off #22 Illinois 62-52

Snow packed the ground, temperatures began to fall and everything was cold in Champaign including the Illini’s shooting. Thanks to a lockdown defensive showing from the Boilers, the best 3 point shooting team in the B1G was held to 15% from behind the arc and 32% from the field. Jeanae Terry led the way with 14 rebounds and winning the battle of the boards against Illinois 40-31 after leading the conference in rebounds.

Abbey Ellis who not only worked herself into the starting lineup has now proven to be our consistent offensive threat leading the team with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Caitlyn Harper took care of business in the paint racking up 10 points and 4 rebounds. Jeanae Terry recorded her third double-double of the season with 14 rebounds and 10 points.

Ellis and Petree got Purdue going offensively to start the game going 4/4 and giving the Boilers an early 10-5 lead. Purdue shot 50% in the first quarter and was up 16-11 as Rickie Woltman hit a shot at the buzzer.

Petree connected on a 3 to start the second quarter and Purdue went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 12. Illinois was held to 1/12 from behind the arc in the first half and 28.6% from the field. Illinois was fouled on a layup and hit a couple free throws to end the quarter and Purdue went into the half up 35-25.

The Illini responded to start the second rattling of a quick 5 points. It seemed they were finally finding their offensive rhythm until Ellis hit a 3 to silence the crowd. Illinois would never come within 8 points for the remainder of the game and Purdue would cruise to a victory 62-52. It was a solid team effort as Purdue controlled the trajectory of the game from the tip.

Purdue is now 4-2 against Illinois when they are ranked and Gerald’s is 3-0 since taking over. This is Purdue’s first ranked win since November 21, 2021 against #17 Florida State. The Boilers are now 14-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

Things heat up in the next game as the Boilers are heading to Value City Arena to take on #2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are coming off an upset loss at Indiana where the Hoosiers defeated them 78-65. Ohio State is currently 19-2 and have only dropped one game at home this year. Tip-off is set for 2 pm ET and will stream on B1G+.