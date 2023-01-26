 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue at Michigan - Open Thread

Can Purdue improve to 9-1 in conference play?

By jumboheroes
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue travels to chilly Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Wolverines. Michigan has yet to earn a Quad 1 win but they get another chance in less than an hour as the #1 ranked Boilermakers come to town. Purdue has had a rough go of it in Ann Arbor recently but tonight is a new game. The matchup between Dickinson and Edey is obviously the one to watch here.

#1 Purdue (19-1, 8-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan (11-8, 5-3 Big 10)

January 26th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

FS1

Michigan Starting Lineup

Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team
C 1 Hunter Dickinson Jr 7'1 260 Alexandria, VA
F 5 Terrance Williams Jr 6'7" 225 Clinton, MD
F 13 Jett Howard Fr 6'8" 215 Miami, FL
G 2 Kobe Bufkin So 6'4" 195 Grand Rapids, MI
G 0 Dug McDaniel Fr 5'11" 160 Washington, D.C.

Michigan Bench

Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team
C 32 Tarris Reed Jr Fr 6'10" 260 St. Louis, MO
F 42 Will Tchestter RS Fr 6'8" 240 Stewartville, MN
G/F 15 Joey Baker Sr 6'7" 205 Fayeteville, NC Duke

KenPom

Purdue - 72

Michigan - 67

Confidence - 69%

Gambling Odds

Purdue -4.5

O/U 135.5

Join us here in the open thread to chat with all your fellow Boilers.

