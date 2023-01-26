Purdue at Michigan - Open Thread

Purdue travels to chilly Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Wolverines. Michigan has yet to earn a Quad 1 win but they get another chance in less than an hour as the #1 ranked Boilermakers come to town. Purdue has had a rough go of it in Ann Arbor recently but tonight is a new game. The matchup between Dickinson and Edey is obviously the one to watch here.
#1 Purdue (19-1, 8-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan (11-8, 5-3 Big 10)
January 26th, 9:00 p.m. EST
Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
FS1
Michigan Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|1
|Hunter Dickinson
|Jr
|7'1
|260
|Alexandria, VA
|F
|5
|Terrance Williams
|Jr
|6'7"
|225
|Clinton, MD
|F
|13
|Jett Howard
|Fr
|6'8"
|215
|Miami, FL
|G
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|So
|6'4"
|195
|Grand Rapids, MI
|G
|0
|Dug McDaniel
|Fr
|5'11"
|160
|Washington, D.C.
Michigan Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|32
|Tarris Reed Jr
|Fr
|6'10"
|260
|St. Louis, MO
|F
|42
|Will Tchestter
|RS Fr
|6'8"
|240
|Stewartville, MN
|G/F
|15
|Joey Baker
|Sr
|6'7"
|205
|Fayeteville, NC
|Duke
KenPom
Purdue - 72
Michigan - 67
Confidence - 69%
Gambling Odds
Purdue -4.5
O/U 135.5
