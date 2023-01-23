B1G Power Rankings 1/23

1) Purdue

Last week: 1

Number 1 in the nation. Number 1 in the power rankings. Next.

2) Rutgers

Last week: 2

Here’s where we’re at: Rutgers did not win last week, dropping its only game on the road to Michigan State. Fortunately for Rutgers, nobody within reach did enough to take the spot from the Scarlet Knights. MSU has dropped 3 of 4 and got waxed by Indiana, Michigan lost at Maryland and nearly lost to Minnesota at home, Illinois lost to Indiana at home, Iowa lost to Ohio State, and Northwestern has been quarantined. Indiana was just out of reach to take the spot.

3) Indiana

Last week: 9

Indiana has come roaring back to life after taking down Illinois on the road and Michigan State this week behind some impressive numbers by Trayce Jackson-Davis. The big concern is what happens if TJD doesn’t go for 30-10-5?

4) Michigan State

Last week: 6

MSU is in the middle of a gauntlet and has lost 3 of 4, but Tom Izzo’s squad moves up simply because nobody stands out this week outside of the Indiana teams.

5) Illinois

Last week: 3

Both Illinois and Michigan went 1-1 last week with a win over Minnesota. Both lost on the road. Illinois beat Minnesota by 18 on the road while Michigan won by 4 at home. Illinois gets the edge.

6) Michigan

Last week: 5

See above.

7) Wisconsin

Last week: 10

A 1-0 week with the win being against Penn State is a fair week. This is what happens when you get Tyler Wahl back.

8) Maryland

Last week: 11

Maryland looked better last week, beating Michigan at home and coming within a half-court shot of sending Purdue into overtime. They play their next 3 games at home, where they’ve yet to lose in conference play.

9) Penn State

Last week: 7

Penn State dropped a close game in Madison against Wisconsin but took care of business at home against Nebraska. They drop simply because other teams jumped them.

10) Iowa

Last week: 4

Not much good going on for the Hawkeyes last week as their game with Northwestern was postponed and they lost at Ohio State. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier either as they take on Michigan State and Rutgers this week.

11) Ohio State

Last week: 12

Ohio State finally had some fireworks last week, but not before a loss at Nebraska. A five-game losing streak dug the Buckeyes into a hole, but they may have started the dig to climb back out with their win over Iowa.

12) Nebraska

Last week: 13

A 1-1 week for the Cornhuskers is about all you can ask for. The Huskers are 10-10 on the year and will be without Juwan Gary for the rest of the season. They have shown plenty of heart, though.

13) Minnesota

Last week: 14

The biggest positive for the Gophers was that they fought for 40 minutes at Michigan. Minnesota will be lucky to win 5 games in conference play.

14) Northwestern

Last week: 8

Northwestern has been sent to quarantine down at the 14 spot. The Wildcats are set to play 4 games by in 8 days. That’s no easy task, especially if your players aren’t feeling 100%.