Maryland at Purdue - Open Thread

There’s a lot on the line today, as there seems to be every Big Ten game, when Maryland rolls into Mackey Arena. Purdue has a two game lead in the conference and taking care of business at home will go a long way toward bringing home Big Ten Championship number 25. Today is also Hammer Down Cancer so look for the special uniforms, the chance to donate to the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research, and don’t forget about the auction for the jerseys!

Tune in today at 1:00 on FS1.

Maryland (12-6, Big10 3-4) vs #3 Purdue (18-1, Big10 7-1)

Maryland Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Center 10 Julian Reese So 6'9" 230 Baltimore, MD Forward 24 Donta Scott Sr 6'8" 230 Philadelphia, PA Wing 13 Hakim Hart Sr 6'8" 205 Philadelphia, PA Guard 0 Donald Carey Sr 6'5" 187 Upper Marlboro, MD Siena/Georgetown Point Guard 1 Jahmir Young Sr 6'1" 185 Upper Marlboro, MD Charlotte

Maryland Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Guard 23 Ian Martinez Jr 6'3" 185 Heredia, Costa Rica Utah Center 35 Caelum Swanton-Rodger Fr 6'11" 220 Calgary, Alberta

KenPom

Maryland - 62

Purdue - 72

83% Confidence

Gambling Odds

Purdue -9.5

O/U - 132.5