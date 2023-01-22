Maryland at Purdue - Open Thread

There’s a lot on the line today, as there seems to be every Big Ten game, when Maryland rolls into Mackey Arena. Purdue has a two game lead in the conference and taking care of business at home will go a long way toward bringing home Big Ten Championship number 25. Today is also Hammer Down Cancer so look for the special uniforms, the chance to donate to the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research, and don’t forget about the auction for the jerseys!
Tune in today at 1:00 on FS1.
Maryland (12-6, Big10 3-4) vs #3 Purdue (18-1, Big10 7-1)
Maryland Starters
|Center
|10
|Julian Reese
|So
|6'9"
|230
|Baltimore, MD
|Forward
|24
|Donta Scott
|Sr
|6'8"
|230
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wing
|13
|Hakim Hart
|Sr
|6'8"
|205
|Philadelphia, PA
|Guard
|0
|Donald Carey
|Sr
|6'5"
|187
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Siena/Georgetown
|Point Guard
|1
|Jahmir Young
|Sr
|6'1"
|185
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Charlotte
Maryland Bench
|Guard
|23
|Ian Martinez
|Jr
|6'3"
|185
|Heredia, Costa Rica
|Utah
|Center
|35
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger
|Fr
|6'11"
|220
|Calgary, Alberta
KenPom
Maryland - 62
Purdue - 72
83% Confidence
Gambling Odds
Purdue -9.5
O/U - 132.5
