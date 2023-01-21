Purdue vs. Minnesota: How To Watch

Minnesota Gophers (9-10, 2-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5)

When: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena

How to Watch: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM.

On The Call: Tim Newton and Jane Schott

Purdue (12-6, 3-5) looks to finish a two-game homestand with a win today against Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) in Mackey Arena. The Boilers fell to Nebraska 71-64 on Wednesday in Mackey with Abbey Ellis scoring her second-in-a-row 20-point game. Purdue was ahead by nine in the 3rd quarter in that game, but Nebraska put their foot on the throttle to take the lead and close out the game outscoring Purdue 23-8 in the 4th quarter. Caitlyn Harper had 15 points in the contest.

This is much needed win for Purdue in their efforts to break back into the top half of the league standings and find some positive momentum at this point in the season. Purdue currently sits in 8th place in the Big Ten standings, a full game behind 4-4 Nebraska, and is 1-3 in its last four games. Minnesota currently resides in a five-way tie for 9th place in the Big Ten at 2-6, a game behind the Boilers and are a below .500 team on the season. The Boilers are 8-2 in games where they score over 72 points and the Gophers are allowing 71.6 points per game. Purdue heads into the matchup scoring 73.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the Gophers are allowing on the season.

The Boilers need their big-three to step up and help find the W this afternoon in Mackey. Over the last two games, Abbey Ellis is averaging 22 points and is third on the team at 11.2 points per game. Lasha Petree averages 15.1 points and shoots 35.6% on three-pointers. F Caitlyn Harper is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 46.4% on threes. The Boiler defense will need to keep Minnesota guard Mara Braun in check with her 15.3 points team-leading points per game. Guard Amays Battle is another threat dishing 4.4 assists and scoring 9.5 points per game.

Purdue leads the all-time series with Minnesota 47-23.