Purdue Rolls Minnesota - Big Ten Update

Purdue and Minnesota faced off for the second time and while the results were the same for both games you truly saw a different Purdue defense in this second game against the Golden Gophers. Holding a team to under 40 points in conference play is a rare feat. I don’t care how good or bad an opponent is in conference allowing them less than one point per minute of game play is an incredible feat. Ryan and I talk about what went right for Purdue on both ends of the ball.

We also tackle the important issues. Like, what’s your favorite flavor of ice-cream? And do you like milkshakes. You know, the stuff that makes you stick around and be superfans of this podcast.

After the break we take a look around the Big Ten and talk about where Purdue currently finds themselves and if the remaining schedule is favorable. Finally, we look ahead toward the game against Maryland and the Hammer Down Cancer Game. More info on the Hammer Down Cancer Game can be found at the link provided via Tweet. Please check it out. It’s a very important cause.