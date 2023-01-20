Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/20/23

To see the previous update, check here.
After another week of games, Purdue’s Net ranking has remained in the top 5, currently sitting at 4. That’s an ideal spot for seeding come March, but Purdue doesn’t control what its opponents due after they play each other. Milwaukee has actually dropped in the rankings since last time (from 154 to 177) and turned Purdue’s Q3 win to a Q4. Of course, Milwaukee can regain its spot and change the result back, but Purdue has no influence over that. This is why scheduling big-branded teams early on is important, given that you can compete and win against those teams. Purdue has more than proven their worth, so let’s take a look at what’s out of their hands:
Q1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75
Q2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135
Q3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240
Q4: Home vs 161+, Neutral vs 201+, Away vs 241+
Milwaukee
Since Last Update: L vs Wright State, W vs Robert Morris
NET: 177
Quad 4 Win
Austin Peay
Since Last Update: L at Lipscomb, L vs Bellarmine
NET: 294
Quad 4 Win
Marquette
Since Last Update: L at Xavier, W vs Providence
NET: 17
Quad 1 Win
West Virginia (PKL)
Since Last Update: L at Oklahoma, W vs TCU
NET: 24
Quad 1 Win
6 Gonzaga (PKL)
Since Last Update: W vs Portland, L vs Loyola Marymount
NET: 11
Quad 1 Win
8 Duke (PKL)
Since Last Update: L at Clemson
NET: 26
Quad 1 Win
@Florida State
Since Last Update: L vs Virginia, W at Notre Dame
NET: 207
Quad 3 Win
Hofstra
Since Last Update: W vs Delaware, L at Townson, W vs UNC Wilmington
NET: 108
Quad 3 Win
Davidson (Indy Classic)
Since Last Update: L at George Mason, L at Dayton
NET: 167
Quad 3 Win
New Orleans
Since Last Update: L at Texas A&M- CC, L vs Texas A&M- Commerce
NET: 348
Quad 4 Win
Florida A&M
Since Last Update: L vs Arkansas- Pine Bluff, W vs Mississippi Valley State
NET: 360
Quad 4 Win
There you have it: Purdue currently has 4 Q1, 3 Q3, and 4 Q4 wins against its non-conference slate. After beating Minnesota on the road yesterday, Purdue should not have any more opportunities for a “bad” loss moving forward. Listed below is Purdue’s remaining schedule, their current Net ranking, and which quadrant the game would fall under (currently).
Opponent Net Quadrant
Maryland 46 Q2
At Michigan 77 Q2
Michigan State 37 Q2
Penn State 51 Q2
At Indiana 23 Q1
Iowa 35 Q2
At Northwestern 54 Q1
At Maryland 46 Q1
Ohio State 30 Q1
Indiana 23 Q1
At Wisconsin 65 Q1
Illinois 32 Q2
Purdue will have plenty of opportunities to continue building its impressive resume, with 12 more Q1/Q2 games. Depending on Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan State, Purdue could have 9 more Q1 games to add to their national best 7 wins. For reference, national champion, Kansas, led the country last year with 16 Q1 wins and in 2021, national champion, Baylor, led with 13. Purdue finished with 10 and 6 wins in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Purdue has got is work cut out, but it could make a big statement come tournament time.
