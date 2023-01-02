Purdue Falls To LSU 63-7 In Citrus Bowl: Quick Wrap

Woof. Well… nothing was pretty about this. Our offense couldn’t do anything and our defense couldn’t stop anything. LSU defeats Purdue in the Citrus Bow 63-7 .

Mockobee was held to 48 yards on 13 carries and Burton was 12/24 for 74 yards. TJ Sheffield had the only receiving touch down of the game from Michael Alaimo. This was always going to be a long shot but it was worse than we thought.

On the plus side, Boilers showed up B1G in Orlando and were as faithful as they come. We may not have won but what an experience to play in a game like this and have fans gather around loving everything Black and Gold.

We close out the season 8-6 and take on a new year with a new coach and a lot of new players. Proud of the guys that showed up today and hopeful for the future.